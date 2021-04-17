John Giorgi
John Giorgi, 90, passed away April 12, 2021, with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born to Bruno and Jean Giorgi on Feb. 20, 1931 in the “South Philly” section of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a large Italian area of the city.
After graduating from Frankford High School, John joined the Carpenter’s Union Local 158, and was a lifetime member. He was a master craftsman and always there to help family and friends with remodeling their homes and boats. His personal favorite accomplishment was the volunteer construction work he contributed toward the Pegasus Therapeutic Riding Academy in Philadelphia, for which they named “The John Giorgi Educational Room” dedicated to him.
A few years after retiring, John and his wife relocated to Punta Gorda, Florida, to escape the winters up north. They quickly became involved in all their town had to offer. John especially loved boating, fishing, jazz music, chess, calligraphy and being a part of his grandsons’ lives.
John is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dolores; daughter, Cheryl Perpetua (Tony); and grandson, Austin Wolfe. John was preceded in death by his loving grandson, Justin Wolfe. He also has many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
A memorial mass at St. Timothy’s Church in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will be planned at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.charlottememorial.com. Any contributions in John’s name may be made to: JDRF – South Jersey Chapter, 1415 Route 70, Suite 311, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.