Mr. John Henry Gamble Jr., passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022. He was born on November 29, 1960 in Bridgeport, Conn., to the Late John H. Gamble Sr., and Dorothy Baker Gamble. John confessed Christ at an early age and joined the First Presbyterian Church of Port Charlotte, Fla. Subsequently, he served faithfully as an Elder, and as a member on several committee's including session, property, finance, education, and the Pastor nominating committee within the church. John also proudly served the community with his most known role being a President and Coach of the Charlotte Warriors Pop Warner Organization; John was the President and Vice President of the NAACP. He was also a Lifetime member of the NAACP.
Mr. Gamble was employed at Domino's Pizza for over 40 years starting as a driver while attending Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University in Tallahassee. Ultimately, he ran one of the top producing Domino's in the Tallahassee area before moving back home to Port Charlotte.
John is preceded in death by his Father John Gamble Sr, his brother's Roger Graham, Ronnie Gamble, his nephew Terrell Gamble, and a host Aunts and Uncles.
John Gamble leaves to cherish his invaluable wisdom, his infectious humor and laughter, unforgettable mannerisms, and never failing unconditional love: a devoted and loving wife of 38 years , Gail Gamble of Port Charlotte; two sisters: Karen Nichols (Mike) of Orlando, Fla., and Marsetta Mccant of Tallahassee, Fla. Two brothers: Charles Gamble (Carol) of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Jo'Nathan Simmons of Philadelphia, Pa. Four Children: Charles Mitchell of Lakeland, FL. Sha' Niece Hill (Henry) of Tallahassee. Ashuntae Irvin (Christopher) of Port Charlotte, and John Henry Gamble III of Port Charlotte. Four grandchildren: Bri'elle, A'moura, Hakeem, and Chenai. A host of aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews; many cousins, and many dear friends; as well as a special dear friend/brother Kevin Lafontant of Port Charlotte.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church of Port Charlotte, 2230 Hariet St., Port Charlotte, FL. with the visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Indian Springs Cemetery, Punta Gorda, Florida.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hickson Funeral Home, Ft. Myers / Arcadia, (239) 334-6440.
