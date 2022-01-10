John Henry Slade passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, in Sarasota, Florida.
John was born in Almont, Michigan on November 3, 1957. He grew up in Northern Michigan graduating from Benzie Central High School in 1975. He spent many years in Michigan raising his children before moving to Florida in 1994
John spent many of his younger years racing cars and dirt bikes. Although, he always found time for play, providing for his family was most important. He worked hard to learn as many trades as he could. He worked at a fish farm, did masonry, auto mechanics, owned a wrecker business, owned/operated shrimp boats and was an amazing builder/woodworker. You will find some of his finest work in many of the homes on Boca Grande Island, Florida.
John's (Papa's) greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandbabies. He loved taking them fishing, alligator hunting and teaching them how to be a beekeeper. He always found fun ways to keep the kids entertained.
He is preceded in death by his mother, June Slade; father, Charles Slade, and brother, Jeremy Slade.
He is survived by his wife, Audley Slade; stepmother, Charlene Slade; daughter, Erin Mahoney (James); son Thomas Agueros; daughter, Courtney Stoddard (Paul); daughter, Michelle Agueros; daughter, Melissa Agueros; daughter Jena Potts (James); 14 grandchildren, Ashlyn, Tristan, Chayce, Olivia, Jeremy, Joseph, Lily, Taylor, Xavier, Owen, Sophia, Elyn, Braelyn and Isla; sister, Sheila; brother, Raymond; sister, Amanda; and sister, Meagan and many nieces and nephews.
Family, friends, and others whose lives John touched are invited to his celebration of life on Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 12 p.m.- 4 p.m. at 1881 SW Koch Road, Arcadia Florida.
