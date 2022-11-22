John Ira Gill (AKA Jack), 83, of Englewood, Fla., passed away in Hospice care with his wife of 62 years at his side on Monday, November 7, 2022 at their residence at Heritage Oaks. He was born on May 2, 1939 to Alice P and Earl B Gill who predeceased him.
He graduated in 1957 from Warwick Veteran's Memorial High School followed by three years of service in the US Army at Huntsville, Ala. He received further education at URI and earned an Associate Degree in Electrical Engineering. He retired from Technical Communications Corporation in Concord, Mass., as VP of Engineering, and built a home in Rotonda West, Fla., traveling from New England to Florida many winters. He loved fishing off the dock of his New Hampshire lake house with his grandchildren, sailing, woodworking, gardening, reading, and sudoku. He was at one time the treasurer for Littleton Congregational Church in Littleton, Mass.
John was preceded in death by his sister Pat Farrington (Butch d), his brother Earl Gill (Pauline d), his sister Dorothy Leigh (Arthur d). He leaves his best friend and wife of 62 years, Lynne M (Nelson) Gill; his sisters Ruth Mamlock (Lemuel d), and Donna Gill (Thomas d); his children Deanna Alwahabi (Adel), David Gill (Jimmy), Robert Gill (Michelle), and Nancy Popson (Glenn); his grandchildren Christopher Corliss, Zuhrah Alwahabi, Brianna Gill, Cameron Gill, Samira Alwahabi, Blue Popson, and Charlotte Popson; his great-grandchild Hailee Mae Corliss, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring of 2023 at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church in Port Charlotte Florida with Reverend Mike Weaver officiating. Interment will follow at Gulf Pines Memorial Park in Englewood FL.
Arrangements handled by Lemon Bay Funeral Home (LemonBayFH.com.)
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org), or Tidewell Hospice Englewood FL (www.tidewellhospice.org).
