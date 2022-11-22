John Ira Gill

May 2, 1939 to November 7,2022 (83 years)

John Ira Gill (AKA Jack), 83, of Englewood, Fla., passed away in Hospice care with his wife of 62 years at his side on Monday, November 7, 2022 at their residence at Heritage Oaks. He was born on May 2, 1939 to Alice P and Earl B Gill who predeceased him.


Load entries