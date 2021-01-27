John J. Bauer
John J. Bauer, 84, of North Port, Florida, passed away Jan. 15, 2021, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital from complications of COVID-19.
He was born in Chicago, Illinois to Aloysius and Alice Bauer. Before he found his best friend and love, Nancy, John served his country during the Korean War in the US Air Force. He was a good-standing member of the Local 73 Sheet Metal Workers Union of Chicago. When John wasn’t working or spending time with his family, probably watching the Cubs or Bears, he spent many of his days sailing Lake Michigan on his Catalina 36.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert, and his two sisters Joyce and Jean. His survivors include his wife Nancy; his children Thomas (Linda) Bauer, Gregory (Jean) Bauer, Jack (Susan) Bauer, and Julianne (John Gibbons) Bauer; his brothers Daniel and James; and his many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
John was a kind and gentle soul. He was a friend to everyone he met and will be missed by his family and many friends, both in Chicago and his adopted home of North Port.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the coming months.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.