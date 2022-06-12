COLUMBIANA - John J. "Jack" Manning, 88, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, after contracting COVID 19 while recovering from a heart ailment.
Jack was born May 13, 1934, in Youngstown, Ohio, and was preceded in death by his parents, Gertrude Manning and Patrick Manning, and his sister and brother-in-law Carol and Joseph McTigue.
Raised in Youngstown, Jack attended St. Edward's Elementary school and graduated from Ursuline High School Class of 1952, where he got the nickname "Pickle," and attended Ohio State and Youngstown State Universities. He served in the US Army and received an honorable discharge in 1955. Before retiring, Jack spent 27 successful years with Ohio Bell in Yellow Page Sales.
Jack's children called him "the friendly guy ." He took great pleasure in meeting people and entertaining new and old friends of all ages. He ensured everyone felt at home, often serving wings and a cold drink. He enjoyed his role as the family photographer calling out an enthusiastic "smile" before taking a picture. He spent the past 20 years living part-time in Port Charlotte, Fla., enjoying the beach and exploring the state. When not in Florida, he lived with his daughter, Susie, and her family in Columbiana, Ohio, and enjoyed visiting family in other cities and states. Regardless of where he traveled, he welcomed new experiences and always managed to find an ice cream to enjoy - especially Spouse like a House from Youngstown's Handel's.
He loved his family and cherished his nine grandchildren. Affectionately known as "Papa Jack," he cheered them on in their academics, activities, sporting events, and life milestones. Jack leaves to honor his memory, his children, Karen Manning of Richmond, Va., Susie Davis of Columbiana, Melissa (Steve) Gentile of Forest Hill, Md., Maureen (Paul) Miczak of Cleveland, Ohio, John (Jennifer) Manning of Seattle, Wash.; his former wife Mary Grace Dignan Manning; nine grandchildren, Liddy Horsey (deceased), Amanda Davis, Hunter and Camille Zentner, Jordan and Hudson Gentile, Zoe, Shane and Aidan Miczak, devoted family Sean Zentner, Tom Davis, many nieces and nephews. His family is comforted knowing he is with his beautiful granddaughter Liddy and many others he loves.
Jack's family will receive guests Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m., at St. Columba Cathedral, followed by a mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. On Friday, June 17, 2022, at 12 p.m., he will be interred at Calvary Cemetery, 248 S Belle Vista Ave, Youngstown, OH.
The family requests those wishing to memorialize Jack consider donations to The Dorothy Day House, c/o www.youngstowncatholicworker.com, a charity of your choice, or take a loved one for ice cream.
Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.