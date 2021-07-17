John (Jack) W. Quirk Jr., passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 19, 2021. Jack was born on April 24, 1944, in Providence, Rhode Island. He was the husband of Janet A (Fury). They were married for 29 years.
He graduated from Bishop Hendricken High School in 1962. Jack worked for The Providence Journal as a photoengraver for 37 years until his retirement in 2001. Upon his retirement, he and his wife Janet moved to “The Sunshine State” of Florida. Jack was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a pastoral minister at San Antonio Parish in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Jack’s favorite pastimes included taking the grandchildren to Disney and going out to dinner. Jack also enjoyed putting wind chimes up around his yard, but Jack truly loved to laugh and loved a good Dad joke.
He is survived by his siblings, Maureen Stubbs (Fort Myers, Florida) and Robert Quirk (North Providence, Rhode Island); his six step-children, Michael Despres (Canton, Ohio), Patricia Soares (Tampa, Florida), Laura Escobar (San Antonio, Texas), Susan Bishop (Warwick, Rhode Island), Janis Affonso (Plymouth, Massachusetts), and Michelle Despres-Dunagan (Greenland, New Hampshire); 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Jack was predeceased by his parents, John W. Quirk, Sr., and Helen(McCaffery) Quirk.
Services for Jack will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at San Antonio Catholic Church, 24445 Rampart Blvd. Port Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to San Antonio Catholic Church, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33980.
Burial will be in Rhode Island at St Ann’s Catholic Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.