John Patrick Loftus, 91, of North Port, Fla. passed away peacefully at his home on August 27, 2021. He was born to the late John Patrick and Etta Hazel (Monroe) Loftus on June 16, 1930 in Fall River, Mass.
John grew up in Fall River and graduated from Durfee High School in 1948. He later attended Bradford Durfee Technical Institute. John enlisted in the Massachusetts Army National Guard in 1951, graduated from the Massachusetts Military Academy and served his country for 35 years; he retired as a Command Sergeant Major. While serving in the Army, John specialized as a Radar and Avionics Technician.
Upon retirement from the Massachusetts Army National Guard in 1986, John was the co-owner of Southeast Satellite and Video, Inc in Yarmouth, Mass., and later the owner of JPL Electronics in Sandwich, Mass.
John was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council NO. 7997.
In his free time, John enjoyed woodworking and was an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan.
John is survived by his wife Marceline A. Loftus (Rowney) of North Port, his sons John P. Loftus (Lisa) of Chelmsford, Mass., and Wayne T. Loftus of Hyannis, Mass., his daughter Mary M. Petrucci (Wayne) of Sandwich, Mass., his sisters Mary Claire Sullivan of Somerset, Mass., and Joan M Sanders (Charles) of Fountain Valley, Calif. He is also survived by six grandchildren, John P. Loftus, Ryan J. Loftus and Deirdre L. Loftus all of Chelmsford, Mass., Scott R. Petrucci and Sarah L. Petrucci of Sandwich, Mass., and Paige A. Loftus of North Dartmouth, Mass. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
John is predeceased by first wife Lorraine Rhea Loftus (Cantin) who passed in 1994, and his brother-in-law John Patrick (JP) Sullivan.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Corpus Christi Parish, 324 Quaker Meeting House Rd, East Sandwich, MA. Visiting hours will precede at the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 154 MA-6A, Sandwich, MA on September 8, 2021, from 9–10:30 a.m. Burial will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave, Bourne, Mass., on September 8, 2021, at 12:45 p.m. A memorial service in John’s honor will take place at the San Pedro Parish, 14380 Tamiami Trail in North Port, Fla., on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in John’s name to Tidewell Hospice Foundation 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, Florida 34238.
