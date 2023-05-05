John Patrick Palkovic

John Patrick Palkovic died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Punta Gorda, Florida, doing one of his great pleasures in life, working out at a gym.

John was born February 1, 1952 in Erie, Pennsylvania, oldest son of John and DeSales Palkovic. He graduated from Holy Family Catholic School in 1966, went on to Erie Cathedral Prep and graduated in 1970. While attending Erie Cathedral Prep, he played football and track all four years. He was named to the Erie Press All Star Grid Football Offense Team as a Center in 1969, was All City for track and was discus State Champion in 1970.


   
Load entries