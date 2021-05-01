John R. Catania, Sr.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Robert Catania, Sr. on April 18, 2021, eldest son to the late John Catania and Angeline (Torza) Catania. John was born Oct. 4, 1943, in Hartford, Connecticut, and moved to Rocky Hill, Connecticut, with his family, where he spent most of his adult life.
In the early 1960s, John owned and operated Johnny’s Chevron on the Silas Deane Highway where he mentored his younger brothers. While John was always looking for a new challenge he constantly reinvented and improved himself for the sake of his family. John had also served his country honorably in the United States Army Reserves with distinguished service. Having owned and operated Catania Trucking and having extensive knowledge in the building trade, John eventually set sight on becoming a custom carpenter, and a successful career in home construction and remodeling followed. John owned and operated J.R.C Construction, servicing the Greater Hartford area of Connecticut for many years. In the early 1980s, John became interested in the state of Florida; he became involved in the acquisition and sale of building lots. This interest turned into a passion in which he focused specifically on areas in Southwest Florida. This initiative proved successful for the next 20 years. Throughout the years, John was supported and encouraged by his wife and the love of his life, Theresa Carbonero Catania. John was predeceased by Theresa in 2003 and soon thereafter, he became a permanent resident of Englewood, Florida. John remained determined to follow his dream of owning and operating a winery. Most people are blessed to find love once in their life, but John found it twice and married Margherita D’Agostino in 2010. Together, with their true love for one another, they turned a passion for winemaking into a business and Catania‘s Winery was born in Englewood, Florida. John had always credited Margherita as a major part of the winery’s success and through her support of his dream, the business is well-regarded and recognized, producing award-winning wines and Italian specialty products. John has left his family with many fond memories.
John leaves behind four children, John and Brenda Catania, Lori Catania, Frank and Annmarie Catania, Michael and Linda Catania; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He also leaves two stepdaughters, Sally and husband Scott D. Perron and Stefania D’Agostino and finance, Allen Nieves, as well as two additional grandchildren. John also leaves behind his brother, Ronald and Donna Catania; sister, Delores and husband Mike Brooks; brother, Glenn and wife Patricia Catania; brother, Gary and wife Francine Catania; sister-in-law, Melanie; brother, Mark and wife Tricia Catania; and brother, Robert Catania. He was predeceased by his beloved brother and confidant, Matthew Catania Sr., as well as his nephew, Glenn Catania Jr. He also leaves behind sister-in-law, Maria Fazio and husband Angelo; sister in-law, Domenica Lucarelli and husband Paolo; sister in-law, Angela Fazio; sister in-law, Teresa Bassi; and brother-in-law, Alfredo Fazio. He is predeceased by brother in-law, Gaetano Fazio.
A Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at St. Raphael Church, 770 Kilbourne Ave., Englewood.
In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to do so, donations may be made to: pancreatica.org/donations/.
