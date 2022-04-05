John R. Kapps, 93 of Lincolnshire, Ill., passed away early morning on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
John was born September 25, 1928 in Detroit, Mich. Before retiring, he was Vice President and Director of Operations for GRI Corp. in Chicago and previously served as the Vice President of Operations at CBS's Colombia Records Division. He served in the Army in the Korean War as Sergeant Infantry - Heavy Artillery. He studied Chemical Engineering at Rose Hulman Institute, Business Administration at Indiana State University, and was a graduate of Gerstmeyer High School in Terre Haute, Ind. He was active in community affairs serving as an officer and director of the United Way of Wabash Valley, Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, Junior Achievement, Girl Scouts and Symphony Association. He enjoyed boating and golf, was a voracious reader and consummate tinkerer. He was a long-term resident of Wilmette, Ill., and Punta Gorda, Fla.
John is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Jeanne; daughters Alison (Joe) and Karen (Jeff); and six grandchildren Steven, Natalie, Grace, Kristin, Mia and Cate. John was predeceased by his loving mother Mary (Donnenhoffer); father, John G.; sisters Mary and Dorothy; and brother Bill.
Visitation will be Friday, April 8, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL and funeral services will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of St. Mary, 175 E Illinois Rd, Lake Forest, IL.
