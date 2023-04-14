John Robert Doner, 80, of Port Charlotte, Florida died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte.
John was born September 9, 1942, in Toledo, Ohio to the late Donald and Mildred Doner. He graduated from the University of Michigan with his PhD in Mathematics in 1972. He had a long career in research engineering and retired in 2001. He moved to Port Charlotte in 2011 from Sarasota, Florida. He was a member of the Charlotte County Republican Executive Committee and the Curmudgeon's Club.
Survived by his loving family, his wife, Janice Doner of Port Charlotte; one daughter, April Doner of Indianapolis IN; one son, Donald Doner of Grant, FL; and four step-children, Lisa (Bill) Middleton-McNew of Buena Vista, VA, Dennis (Kathy) Middleton of Durham, NC, Peter (Debbie) Middleton of San Antonio, TX and Daniel Middleton of Nashville, TN; two brothers, Dick Doner of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA and George Doner of Rio Vista, CA; a sister, Marilyn McClain-West of Pinole, CA; and eight grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held Saturday 2:00 PM, April 22, 2023, at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Rev. William C. Teng will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions in John's memory be made to the Florida Citizens Alliance, John's favorite non-profit organization, at www.floridacitizensalliance.org .
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
