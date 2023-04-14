John Robert Doner

John Robert Doner, 80, of Port Charlotte, Florida died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte.

John was born September 9, 1942, in Toledo, Ohio to the late Donald and Mildred Doner. He graduated from the University of Michigan with his PhD in Mathematics in 1972. He had a long career in research engineering and retired in 2001. He moved to Port Charlotte in 2011 from Sarasota, Florida. He was a member of the Charlotte County Republican Executive Committee and the Curmudgeon's Club.


   
