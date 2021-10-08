John Robert Venning, Jr. of Venice, Florida, formerly of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the age of 84.

John was born to parents John R., Sr. and Eleanor (Alexander) Venning on April 8, 1937, in Cleveland, Ohio. He graduated from Orange High School in 1955 where he played football and ran track. Following graduation, he joined the Air National Guard in Texas and trained as a medic. John returned to the Cleveland area where he started his own gear manufacturing company, Midwest Gear Corp, in Twinsburg, Ohio, which he sold in 1989, and retired to Southwest Florida. John is survived by his wife of 60 years, Diana (Potter) of Venice, Florida; sister, Judy Harvey of Chagrin Falls, Ohio; daughters, Jackie Baker (Jeff) of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, and Carol Biermann of Bainbridge Township, Ohio; and granddaughters, Hailey Baker of Columbus, Ohio, Kendal Baker of Overland Park, Kansas, Macie Biermann of Port Orange, Florida, and Lucy Biermann of Bainbridge Township, Ohio. John enjoyed golfing, spending time with his family, taking family and friends on adventures on the boat, and talking classic Thunderbirds with his Thunderbird club friends and acquaintances.

A gathering to celebrate John’s life will be held at a later date.

