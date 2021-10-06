John W. Ripa, 90, of Punta Gorda, Fla., was called home Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Tidewell Hospice House in Venice, Fla.
He was born in Holyoke, Mass., and moved to Punta Gorda in 1991 from Chicopee, Mass. He retired from Mass Mutual Insurance Company in Springfield, Mass.
John was a member of San Antonio Church and the Knights of Columbus Council 12456. John enjoyed golfing and was a member at Deep Creek Golf Corse, where he got a hole-in-one in 2002.
John is survived by his son John Ripa Jr. of Port Charlotte, daughter Donna Rokowski and Bob Bender of Punta Gorda and grandchildren Christopher Pope and wife Melissa of Belchertown, Mass., Michele Cavalieri and husband Matthew of Punta Gorda. His great-grandchildren Brody and Bentley Pope and Hadley and Emma Cavalieri. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Lorraine Laprade of Northampton, Mass., and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Pauline Ripa, who passed away in 2014, his brother Frank and his sisters Alice Quinlan, Carmelina Blais, Josephine Griffith and Rose Smith.
A mass of celebration will be held Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at San Antonio Catholic Church at 24445 Rampart Blvd. Port Charlotte. Visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. followed by a mass at 11 a.m.
Memorial contribution may be made to Tidewell Foundation, 5955 Rand Blvd Sarasota, FL 34238.
