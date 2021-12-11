Lt. Col. John W. Sizemore, USAF Ret., 87, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. He was the son of Jack William and Jeanette Sizemore (nee Wolf), born April 9, 1934, in Brooklyn, N.Y. John was a proud Korean War veteran with a distinguished career. He served in the US Navy (Active & Reserves) from 1952 to 1960, the US Air Force Reserves from 1960 to 1994, and concurrently as a civilian in the Department of Defense from 1973 to 1990. John enlisted in the Navy during the Korean War, beginning his long career in the field of aircraft maintenance. In the Navy, John spent the majority of his time at the Patuxent Naval Air Station, where he was an aircraft Crew Captain for (then) Major John Glenn, the astronaut. He was also a member of the Navy boxing team.
John left the Navy and joined the Air Force as an active reservist in 1960. He spent 12 years traveling with the Air Force Rifle team. In 1963, John set the national record for 300-yard, 20-shot rapid-fire with metallic sights, and was the second-place contender for the US Olympic team. In 1970, John won the Distinguished Rifleman award, becoming only the 94th military service member since its 1882 inception to win the award. John received a direct commission to Captain in 1973 and joined the Air Force as a civilian. He remained with the reserves until his retirement. After a 42-year distinguished career, John retired in 1994 as a Lieutenant Colonel.
John was an accomplished sailor, licensed captain, and served for a time in the Coast Guard Auxiliary. He enjoyed sailing all of his life, competitively and leisurely. He raced Jet-14's with his son Jack in the '70s, sailed to Bermuda and other exotic locations with friends, and in 1984 survived a harrowing three-day journey fighting 35-foot waves and 56-knot sustained winds when he and his wife Karen were unexpectedly caught in Hurricane Josephine.
In 1995, John moved to Punta Gorda, Fla., with his wife Karen and enjoyed many years of fun and adventure with old friends and new ones. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed kayaking, motorcycles, baseball, boxing, and woodworking. John was a humble hero; adored by family and respected by those that met him. He was preceded in death by his brother Jack, his first wife Elaine, and his second wife, Karen (nee Campbell) and will be greatly missed by his children Jack Sizemore (Karen), Mary Turner (Andrew Hammersla), and Kendra Turner (Scott Moors); eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held Thursday, December 16th from 9:30 am -10:30 am at Johnson-Taylor Funeral Chapel. Service to begin at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given in honor of John Sizemore at the Peace River Wildlife Sanctuary in Punta Gorda, Fla. To express condolences to the family or watch the service virtually, please visit JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com.
