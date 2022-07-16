John W. "Jack" Weber, 82, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Tidewell Hospice, Port Charlotte, Fla. Jack was born January 24, 1940 in Corning, New York to Carl A. and Aileen T. Weber.
Jack graduated from Alfred University, New York, with a B.S. in Glass Technology and University of Cincinnati with an M.B.A. in Marketing. He served as a Commissioned Officer in the U.S. Army, and seriously considered making the Military his life.
Jack selected Owens-Illinois, Inc., Glass Division, for his career. With his pleasing personality and engineering knowledge, he was promoted to sales manager. He sold millions of glass bottles to soft drink companies, distilleries, and many others in the food industry. After retirement, he and a partner started Diversified Capping Equipment, one of the first companies to invent safety caps for various types of bottles, including OTC medicines. During his careers, he invented several pieces of equipment, which are still being used worldwide.
Jack enjoyed the many friends he had made since his move from Toledo, Ohio, in 2003. He was an excellent listener and learned something special about everyone. He was greatly loved, respected and admired by his family and friends.
Jack was blessed to have three loves in his life. Anne Weber Carmin, mother of son John David Weber. Jane Fletcher Weber, mother of daughters Christy Paterwich-Taylor, Greg, Tracy LaCourse, Darrell, and son Jim Carmin. Barbara Pollard-Weber, mother of stepson Kenneth Shepard, Donna, and stepdaughter Susan Overson, Tom.
Jack is survived by his wife, Barbara E. Pollard; sons, daughters and grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Ronald Webber, Connie, and Gary Weber, Alice; grandchildren Morgan, Austin, and Nolan Paterwich, and Craig LaCourse, along with many nieces and nephews. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, sister Joan Heichel, and grandson Josh LaCourse.
Jack was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Horsehead, N.Y.
A Memorial/Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex , 4500 Harbor Blvd. Port Charlotte, FL 33952.
Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 1158 Veronica Street, Port Charlotte, FL, 33952, or Zonta Foundation-GED-of Punta Gorda - Port Charlotte, P.O. Box 494058, Port Charlotte, FL 33949.
