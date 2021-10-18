John Walters Jr., 84, died on Thursday, October 14, 2021. He was a long-time resident of Port Washington, N.Y., and Punta Gorda, Fla.
John was a community man and servant leader actively volunteering his time for many causes. He was involved in Port Washington Fire Department for 49 years, Lions Club, Manhasset Bay Sportsman Club, and Florida West Coast Car Club. He was an Army veteran and USO supporter. John was the owner of Walters Auto Body and loved classic cars. He was often camping, hunting, fishing and backyard farming. John was always taking care of others and feeding them with his creative cooking, grilling and pie making. He was always listening to polka or old country tunes while telling great stories to those around him.
John was a devoted family man who is survived by his spouse of 59 years, Jacqueline Walters, his five children, eight grandchildren and golden labrador. He is also survived by his four siblings, numerous nieces and nephews. He was often known as Uncle John, a second father, to so many that loved him.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2-4 p.m. at Johnson-Taylor Funeral & Cremation 1515 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 20, 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 211 West Charlotte Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. Burial on Tuesday, October 26, 9:30 a.m., at Sarasota National Cemetery 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota FL 34241.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.