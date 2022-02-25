Johnnie C. Haas, 78, died on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton, Fla. Born in Laurinburg, N.C., Johnnie grew up in the church and was blessed with the voice of an angel, along with her songbird sisters. Though she worked a variety of jobs that highlighted her creative skills over the course of her life, her career showcased her analytical skills. She worked as a brilliant statistical process control engineer for 20 years for Cooper Rubber & Tire Company.
Johnnie was full of love and laughter. She especially enjoyed singing in the church and karaoke, spending time with her family and friends, beadwork, cooking, traveling, shopping, walking on the beach in search of sea shells, gardening, bird watching, working crossword puzzles, playing Scrabble, and so much more.
Married for 54 years, she leaves behind her loving husband, Earl, with whom she shares three adoring children, Paul, Angela, and David. Surviving are also her amazing sisters, Von, Helen, Trish, and Jo; her grandchildren, Samantha, Randy, Zeke, Noah, and Chase; dozens of nieces and nephews; son-in-law Keith; and so many cherished friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Max, special sister Sheron, and grandchildren, Zachary and Breanna.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 26 at Englewood Community Funeral Home at 3070 South McCall Rd. in Englewood, FL. The family will greet guests at 11 a.m., and the service will begin at 11:30 a.m.
Those interested in sending plants or flowers may use the preferred florist of Stevens The Florist South.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tidewell Foundation, Johnnie's compassionate hospice provider (5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238), or your preferred local hospice center.
