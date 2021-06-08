Joseph C. Brown (Joe) was born in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 27, 1947, he left this life suddenly, and from natural causes, on May 22, 2021. Joe loved life, and lived it to the fullest. Over the course of his life he served in several career fields, he had a vast interest several areas, to the point that he could be called a “Renaissance Man.”
Cremation services were conducted by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Englewood, Florida. Funeral services with the scattering of ashes or internment will be conducted later this summer; details of the services will be supplied at a later time.
Joe is survived by his wife, Penny Brown of Port Charlotte, Florida; his daughter, Tina Lancing of Fairfax, Virginia; granddaughter, Krista Lancing; his brother, Richard E. Brown (Rick) and sister-in-law, Linda of Gatlinburg. He is preceded in death by his father, David Dewey Brown; his mother, Veda Jane Feeser-Brown; his brother, David Earl Brown; and his sister, Nancy Louise Brown.
Joe reached the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America at age 16, and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. Over the course of his life he pursued several careers, including a land surveyor, construction contractor, long and short-haul truck driver, and owner/operator of a landscaping/mulch company. He retired to Port Charlotte, where he pursued his hobbies of motorcycle riding, woodcarver, fishing, member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, and friend to his beloved dogs. He was a talented singer and musician, and played several musical instruments. Joe was known by his Port Charlotte neighbors as a “sweet, kind, gentle man;" the kids in the neighborhood loved him and called him “Banjo.”
Joe, you were a good man, a devoted husband and father, and was much loved by your family – you will be dearly missed by everyone who you touched in life – Rest in Peace.
