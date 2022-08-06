Joseph (Joe) C. Schaefer, age 79, beloved husband of Elizabeth (Libby) Schaefer, passed away at his home in Punta Gorda, Florida on Sunday, July 17, 2022.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, Joe was the son of the late Charles B and Marie Bradley Schaefer and the father of Kelly (Don) Dudich of Fairview, TENN, Sean (Lori) Schaefer of Palmyra, PA, David Mertz of San Francisco, CA, Johanna Wachtler (Franz) of Levittown, PA, and Erich (Debbie) Schaefer of Atco, New Jersey. He was the proud grandfather of Sara (Cody) Ray, Samantha Dudich, Donald Edward Dudich III, Jordan Schaefer, Jamison Schaefer, Piper Wachtler, Paige Schaefer, Phoebe Wachtler, James Mertz, Nathan Schaefer, Roy Mertz, Alexis Schaefer, and C.J. Schaefer (deceased). He was especially proud to be the great grandfather of McKenzie, Emerson, Grayson, and Edward. A graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in Levittown, PA, Joe enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where his love of travel took root during his time stationed in Japan and Hawaii. A devoted father, Joe enjoyed camping trips, as well as boating and time with family at their Jersey Shore beach house. After his retirement from the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission in 2002, Joe enjoyed trips with his wife Libby to Japan and Hawaii, before their permanent move to Florida, just in time for Hurricane Charley to arrive in town. While living in Florida, Joe once again became a camper, traveling around the United States with Libby and making yearly trips north to visit family. He also became the owner of three antique British cars and often could be found at local car shows. Joe is survived by a sister, Rosemarie Schaefer Lyall (Keith) of Warrington, PA, brother-in-law Jerrold Roush of Milton, PA, nieces and nephews, and wife Libby.
A celebration of Joe's life will be held at the Johnson Taylor Funeral Home, Punta Gorda on August 13th. Visitation will begin at 10:00, with a service at 11:00. Joe would be delighted to have car club members attend in their classic and antique cars.
The Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society is a non-profit dedicated to not only enhancing the beauty of the city but also teaching its long history. (Wife Libby is a Board member of the PGHMS, and Joe supported the murals). puntagordamurals.org or PO Box 510506, Punta Gorda, FL 33951 CARE, Punta Gorda's support group for victims of Domestic Violence and a lifeline for so many in need. C.A.R.E. P.O. Box 510234, Punta Gorda, FL 33951-0234
