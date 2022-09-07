Joseph Carr

Joseph D. Carr, Jr. passed from The Villages, Fla., to heaven on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
Joe was born on June 11, 1931 in Goldsboro, N.C., to Joseph D. Carr, Sr., and Cattie Westbrook, both of North Carolina. Joe had two siblings: Helen Carr Jessup and William Carr, who died in Washington, D.C. when he was very young.
Joe played basketball and football at Anacostia High School in Washington, D.C. After graduation, he attended Wilson Teacher's College, where he also played sports. After graduation from college, Joe served in the U.S. Army for two years. He married Joyce Penland on December 27, 1958. Joe later attended American University in Washington, D.C., where he earned his master's degree. Joe taught school until he was appointed an Elementary School Principal in Prince George's County, MD, where he worked until his retirement in 1991.
Joe and Joyce had four children: Cathryn Ann Carr (Muir) of the Villages, Joseph David Carr of Lewisville, Texas, Krista Lynn Carr (Wade) of Bell Buckle, Tenn., and Mark Jonathan Carr of Church Hill, Md. They have ten grandchildren and three great-grandsons.
Services will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home in Centreville, MD. A visitation will be held one hour prior from 10-11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Easton, MD, near where he and his family lived in Bennett's Point on Maryland's Eastern Shore from 1978 to 1996, before he moved to Florida.
