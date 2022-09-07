Joseph Carr

Joseph D. Carr, Jr. passed from The Villages, Fla., to heaven on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Joe was born on June 11, 1931 in Goldsboro, N.C., to Joseph D. Carr, Sr., and Cattie Westbrook, both of North Carolina. Joe had two siblings: Helen Carr Jessup and William Carr, who died in Washington, D.C. when he was very young.

