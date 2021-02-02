Joseph E. Pizzurro
On Thursday Jan. 28, 2021 Joseph E. Pizzurro passed away after a brief illness in his 70th year surrounded by his wife Penny (Congro) Pizzurro and children Dina (Ben), Teddy (Wendy), Damian (Carly), Margaret (Paul) and Kristin (Mike).
He is also survived by his nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, his adoring sisters Catherine, Jo-Anne, Bernadette as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was known by many names JoJo, Joe, Dad and Papapa. He proudly served in the US Marines for nine years. He worked for the Town of Islip in New York for 37 years before retiring and moving to Florida.
He will be remembered for many things, his loud contagious laughter, athleticism, strong family ties and his ability to have his own special bond with each and every family member. He was a die hard Yankees fan and avid golfer. He was a member of the Deep Creek Golf Club. In his early days he could shoot a ton eighty in darts on any given night. He will be dearly missed.
A celebration of life will be held in July in Florida.
