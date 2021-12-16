Joseph Eugene Murphy, age 79, of North Port, Fla., died Sunday, November 28, 2021. He was born on August 31, 1942, in Montgomery, Alabama.
He grew up in Auburn, Alabama helping as a lifeguard at the lake and concession stand at Chewacia State Park at which his Dad was manager. He graduated high school in 1960 from Auburn High School then attended Auburn University becoming a member of Theta Chi Fraternity. Halfway through college, he joined the army for 3 years, becoming a sergeant in the paratrooper division. In the 82nd ABN he earned the Expeditionary Medal. Returning to Auburn University after his 3-year stent he graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Utilizing his degree he worked for Square D and Mayer Electric wiring and upgrading electrical components and excelling in salesmanship. Never tiring, with his positive nature he worked for Staples for seven years. He loved working with the public, his Auburn football team, and animals. Especially his 2 cats. His wife Pamela adored him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Goodwin Murphy, Sr., and Joan Florence Murphy: his brother James Goodwin Murphy, Jr. Survivors include his wife Pamela Halbrook Sheridan, son-in-law Jason Skaflestad of Grafton W.V.; sister Jane M. Burns (David) of North Port. Ala.; former spouse Pat Rupe of Palm Coast, Fla.; daughter Kindra Shah (Vipul) of Matthews, N.C.; son Jon Murphy(Mandi) of Holiday, Fla.; former spouse Liz Murphy of Clearwater, Fla.; daughter Crystal M Cobb(Alex) of Tampa, Fla.; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
His relationship with Christ has been a testimony to all and he will be greatly missed until we meet again in heaven.
A memorial service will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery at 1 p.m. on December 29, 2021.
