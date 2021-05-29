Joseph Gerald Lorenz, 55 years young of Port Charlotte, Florida, was called to heaven on Saturday, May 22, 2021. His loving family was by his side as he peacefully transitioned to the right hand of God and the earth paused for a moment for Joseph (“aka” Big Joe, Monkey Joe, Joey), a loving son, father, brother, uncle and friend.
Originally born in Queens, New York, Joe’s family moved to Gardens of Gulf Cove in 1972 followed by a move to North Port in 1979. The birth and death of this amazing man, however, is not nearly as relevant as all the days and nights that he lived to the fullest between the two. He did so by not counting breaths but making every breath count.
Joe’s infectious smile lit up every room he entered, his gentle kind spirit touched the lives of so many, his heart of gold was unparalleled, he gave freely and never asked for anything in return. Joe led a purposeful life to the fullest with a larger-than-life love for his children.
Joe loved the Buccaneers and never missed a game unless it was to be out on the water with friends as he never passed an opportunity to go fishing. His fun-loving spirit will fill the hearts of all those who loved him so, until we all meet again.
Joe was an award-winning, 30-plus-year employee of Sarasota Parks and Recreation as his lifelong career but many may remember his inviting smile, quick wit, and best mixed cocktails as the best bartender Outback in Port Charlotte ever had.
Joe’s journey to heaven was preceded by his loving mother, Joan Sansone; his father, Karl Lorenz; and his nephew, Justin, who no doubt were given the big bear hugs only Joe could give.
Joe’s spirit lives on in all the lives he touched, and he is survived by Tracey; and his children, Austin, Deaven, and Sophia; his father, Lawrence Sansone; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Karl and Jessica Lorenz, Stephen and Mandy Lorenz, Leonard and Lori Lorenz, Chad Lorenz, and Erica Aylward. Joe loved and cherished each and every niece and nephew including Shannon, Paige, Travis, Victoria, Kyle, Anthony, Christopher, Alexis, Delaney, Caroline and Cecelia.
A Memorial Mass for Joe will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at San Pedro Catholic Church at 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. A celebration of life will follow from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Tikis on the Water located at Four Points by Sheraton Punta Gorda Harborside at 33 Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda, Florida.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.