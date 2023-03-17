Joseph Grizzaffi

Joseph Grizzaffi, 86, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023, surrounded by his family. Joseph was born on May 3, 1936, in the Bronx, New York. He moved to Port Charlotte in 1986, with his wife, Sylvia, and two daughters from Rockland County, New York. He was a transport officer for the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and retired in 1999. Joseph and Sylvia were married 46 years before her death in 2011. He will be remembered as being protective and loyal to those he loved.

Joseph will be greatly missed by his daughters and sons-in-law, Andrea and Jason Goldman and Karen and Darrell Caparo; adoring grandchildren Dylan, Jacob, Andrew, Ben, and Kylie; and sisters Antoinette and Kathleen (John) and sister-in-law Carole. He is also survived by his nieces, nephews, and many other loving relatives and friends. Joseph was also preceded in death by his loving mother Ida, father Bernard, brother-in-law Sam, and niece Diane.


Load entries