Joseph “Joe” Ferraro, 76, of Port Charlotte, Florida, went to be with the Lord Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
Joe was born on Aug. 27, 1945, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He married the love of his life, Judy, and moved to Florida, eventually settling in Port Charlotte in 1972. They adopted their daughter, Amanda, in 1981 and their son, Joseph, in 1983.
Joe spent most of his years in Port Charlotte as a United States Postal worker. On top of work, Joe coached baseball, was in a bowling league, and served at multiple churches in Port Charlotte.
Joe was a true man of God. He loved his family whole heartedly and loved his church family and friends just as much.
He was a very active man. He walked 3-5 miles a day, attended Port Charlotte High sporting events even though his children and grandchildren no longer attended the school, and was heavily involved in church until his final days. Joe began fighting his battle with COVID-19 11 days before it was time for him to leave this earth for his eternal home where he joined his wife, parents, sister and many other family and friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Amanda and son-in-law Joel Rapson; son, Joseph Ferraro; seven grandchildren, Jasmine, Makenzie, Isaac, Noah, Joseph, Nathanael and Judith; his first great-grandchild, Grey; brother, Frank (Beth) Ferraro; brother-in-law, James (Denise) DeCaro; and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.
A virtual memorial service celebrating Joe’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Deep Creek Community Church, Punta Gorda, Florida. Visit www.deepcreekcommunitychurch.com for the link.
Friends may visit www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.