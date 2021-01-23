Joseph Louis Sicignano
Joseph Louis Sicignano, passed away on Oct. 3, 2020, at age 79, in North Port, Florida. Joseph grew up in New Haven, Connecticut, and graduated from Notre Dame High School in West Haven. He attended Stone Business School in preparation for a career he loved in the world of computers.
He married his first wife, Mary Vernon, in 1962, and they had three daughters. He married Linda Pagliaro in 1995, becoming stepfather to her two children.
Joseph absolutely loved good food and wine, and loved sharing these with family and friends at gatherings large and small. He was very social enjoying hobbies such as playing on his company baseball team, league bowling, playing cards with uncles and brothers-in-law, and learning to sail and ski.
Joseph was liked by everybody: coworkers, friends and neighbors. He was active and engaged in life and known as kind, generous and with a great sense of humor. He will be missed by many.
He is survived by sisters, Maryanne Ferrara and Annette Diana, and brother-in-law, Edward Diana; daughters, Laura, Deborah and Barbara Sicignano, sons-in-law, Richard Ormond, Roy Shadbolt and Michael Smith, respectively; stepchildren, Deneb and Anthony; and 15 nieces and nephews.
