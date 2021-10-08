Joseph McDonald, 74, of Englewood, Florida, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, after a brief illness.
Joseph (Joe) was born on Feb. 6, 1947, to his parents, Jean and Joseph McDonald. He was enlisted in the U.S. Air Force as a weapons mechanic 1965-1969 and is a Vietnam War veteran. He attended the University of Massachusetts, Lowell and graduated in 1977 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He married Rochelle (Hill) in 1972 and they moved to Wilmington, Massachusetts. He worked as a mechanical engineer at Compugraphic Corporation in Wilmington where he lived for 22 years.
Following retirement, he moved to Florida where he enjoyed going to the beach, fishing and watching Boston sports. He valued American freedom and education. He was an avid reader and history buff who could be counted on to know something about any subject you could possibly bring up. Old doo-wop music and astronomy brought a smile to his face. He was upbeat, reliable, intelligent, kind-hearted and easy to be around. He was a loving father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with those he loved.
He was on the board for his community complex where he enjoyed spending time with friends and being part of the community watch program.
Joe is survived by his two children, Christine McDonald of Englewood and Julie Fortin and her husband Jonathan Fortin of Hampstead, New Hampshire along with his grandchildren Lindsay, Zachary, and Katelyn. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Paul, William and Dennis McDonald.
