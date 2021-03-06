Joseph Ronald Scherer
Joseph Ronald Scherer, 83, of Rotonda West, Florida, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
Born on July 5, 1937, in Thorofare, New Jersey, to the late Joseph and Irene Bruce Scherer. He had been a resident of Charlotte County for 13 years coming from Glassboro, New Jersey.
Joseph was a civil engineer for Churchill Associates in New Jersey for many years prior to his retirement. A great sports enthusiast, he loved fantasy football and Major League Baseball. He was a member of the East Englewood Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness. He was loved by everyone and will be missed.
He is pre-deceased by his wife of 54 years, Mary Lou Scherer, in 2013.
Survivors include his only daughter and her husband, Michelle and Thomas Cimino of Rotonda West, Florida; one sister, Donna Furnival of Florida; one brother, David Scherer of Millville, New Jersey; one aunt, Renee Garrison of Dunellen, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements.
You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com.
