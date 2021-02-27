Joseph “Stuart” Berryman
Joseph “Stuart” Berryman, 70, of North Port, Florida, passed away on Feb. 24, 2021. He was born on May 27, 1950, in Norfolk, Virginia.
He was an automobile mechanic and also a Go Cart Asian Grand Prix Champion in his youth. Stuart was also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp.
He is survived by his daughter, Tanya; a brother, Scott of North Port; and several nieces and a nephew. Stuart was preceded in death by his parents, Rue and Jean Berryman; and two brothers, Rue Berryman, Jr. and Stacy Berryman.
A memorial gathering to celebrate Stuart’s life will be held at Farley Funeral Home in North Port from 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.
A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
#8 is gone!
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.