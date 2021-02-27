Berryman

Joseph “Stuart” Berryman

Joseph “Stuart” Berryman, 70, of North Port, Florida, passed away on Feb. 24, 2021. He was born on May 27, 1950, in Norfolk, Virginia.

He was an automobile mechanic and also a Go Cart Asian Grand Prix Champion in his youth. Stuart was also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp.

He is survived by his daughter, Tanya; a brother, Scott of North Port; and several nieces and a nephew. Stuart was preceded in death by his parents, Rue and Jean Berryman; and two brothers, Rue Berryman, Jr. and Stacy Berryman.

A memorial gathering to celebrate Stuart’s life will be held at Farley Funeral Home in North Port from 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.

