Josephine Singleton Qualls
Josephine Singleton Qualls was born May 6, 1948 in Deland, Florida to Sam and Ernestine Singleton. She grew up learning the ways of the Lord. Josephine had a special bond with her father. When she was 12, her mom agreed she could go live with her father in Punta Gorda. Josephine loved life in Punta Gorda while attending Baker Academy and going to Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. She learned the word of God and credits this time to her foundational values. Josephine attended Southwestern High School in the sixties during segregation. She moved back to Punta Gorda when she was 17. In 1969, Josephine promised to care for her younger siblings prior to her mother’s death. In 1980, she moved to West Palm Beach where she attended North Tech Vocational School and obtained a certificate degree as a Nursing Assistant. Josephine re-committed her life to Christ while living in WPB. She was married to Herbert Qualls in 1997 and they have served the Lord with gladness proudly representing Christ’s kingdom. In the year 2000, Josephine retired from her job as a nurse’s aide and a friend suggested she volunteer at the Blanchard House in Punta Gorda. This position opened her eyes to serving in the community and she began to volunteer in different arenas. She loved it and felt the joy of helping others year-round. Her last volunteer mission was working at the church on Tuesday morning passing out clothes to the homeless or needy families. She worked hard for the glory of God’s kingdom for over 20 years and attended bible college under the leadership of her pastor. My mother enjoyed learning more about the ways of the Lord. She served as an usher, WIA ministry, and eventually became a deaconess. She was an advocate for growing the Sunday School program. After retirement, Josephine devoted herself to writing and has authored three books Incredible Journey, Imani Trails, and Black Pearls. Josephine was called to rest on Oct. 12, 2020. She is missed deeply by those who knew her and that special ability to make you laugh and leave a smile on your face.
