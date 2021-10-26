Joyce Elizabeth Ward, 79, of Lake Suzy, Fla., and Ticonderoga, N.Y., passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021, at her residence in Lake Suzy.
Born January 15, 1942, in Jersey City, New Jersey to the late John Joseph and Minnie (nee-Galli) Herr.
Joyce and her husband Donald James Ward, moved from New Jersey to Florida in 1998. Joyce was Vice President and owner of a Market Research Company. Joyce and Don were avid world travelers. One of her greatest joy’s was the years Don and she spent living on their sailboat “Scout”, and traveling the Caribbean. Joyce also extremely enjoyed fishing which she learned from her father John at a very early age, and was also quite the bow huntress while at her Lake George, New York home. Above all however, her greatest joy and pleasure was the time she spent with her grandchildren, Michael and Melissa.
Joyce is survived by her beloved husband Donald J. Ward, her four children, daughters Tiffany Smith of Mass., and Amy Porter of Md., and sons Stewart Ward of Colo., and Chester Ward of N.J.; grandchildren Michael and Melissa Smith, and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her sisters, Joan Boswell and Josephine Herr.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., with funeral service at 11 a.m. this Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Roberson Funeral Homes Port Charlotte Chapel. Committal and Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens cemetery in Port Charlotte, FL.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.