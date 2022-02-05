Joyce Theresa Chandanais Powers Melanson Winger, 85, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, January 29, 2022, in Punta Gorda, Fla.
Born in Fall River, Mass., to the late Catherine (Griffin) & Theophile Chandanais, Joyce was the last surviving and youngest of 11 children. Joyce was sister to the late Helen Machado-Corgino, Eva Jenkins, Rita Gamble, Evelyn Gagne, Aurora Gagne, Anita Lavoie, Catherine (Bea) LeBlanc, Henry (Hank), James and Alfred (Fred) Chandanais.
She was a graduate of Durfee High School and until very recently, attended most of the class reunions in Florida & Fall River. She raised her children with husband Marty in Coventry and West Warwick, R.I., and Newington, Conn. She found love again with Roger and resided in Westport, Mass. Some never find it, but Joyce found it 3 times, and the 3rd time is the charm in husband Carl. Joyce was a lifetime member and active in the Catholic Church and volunteered at the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of the Sacred Heart Conference of Punta Gorda.
Joyce is survived by her husband Carl Winger of Punta Gorda; her daughter, Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Powers of Parkville, Md.; her son, Steve Powers of Amston, Conn., his wife Faith and their children; Eli and son Nicholas, wife Melanie and their son Will; Valerie, husband Kevin and their son Dallas, and son Sean, all of Connecticut. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews spread across the country including her niece Patricia Machado Labrecque who being 1 year older was more a sister and lifetime friend than niece.
Joyce was preceded in death by her son Martin Henry (Hank) Powers, her first husband Martin Henry (Marty) Powers, and her second husband Roger Melanson.
Joyce will be cremated.
A memorial service will be held March 12, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Punta Gorda.
Joyce will be buried at Notre Dame Cemetery in Fall River, MA at a later date this year.
