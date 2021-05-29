Judith A. Doppke, 77, of Englewood, Florida, died May 20, 2021.

Born May 8, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois, to Adriene and Edith (Norley) Uelman, she moved to Florida in 1989 from Genoa City, Wisconsin. She spent 32 years as a CNA to many beloved clients.

Judith was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ken Uelman. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Ronald; son, Scott (Elaine); grandchildren, Gabriel and Ariel; sister, Linda Barnett; and sister and brother-in-law, Sandy and Steve Hille.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238.

