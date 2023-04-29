Judith Ann "Judy" Damron

Judith "Judy" Damron, 83, of Punta Gorda, FL, passed away on April 22, 2023, at home, surrounded by her three children.
Judy was born to Otto and Lillian Roehler in Pittsburgh, PA on July 28, 1939, and she grew up in Pendleton, IN. Her childhood was an idyllic time in her life, which she recalled fondly. Her favorite early memories included designing clothes for her paper dolls, slumber parties, sock hops, and cultivating lifelong friendships.
From a young age, Judy had a gift for fashion. In the late 1960's, she studied Fashion Merchandising at the Lear Siegler Institute in Indianapolis and also attended the John Robert Powers Modeling School in New York City. These experiences gave her a foundation of self-confidence upon which she courageously lived her life. Being a single mother determined to prioritize her children's needs above her own, she discovered her entrepreneurial spirit which led to multiple successful business ventures. In Pendleton, IN, she founded and operated Kiddie Kare, a daycare, preschool, and highly-regarded kindergarten that lovingly served and flourished in the local community for eleven years. Though she was a true Hoosier, in 1979 she left her familiar roots and moved to Florida to be closer to her oldest sons. In 1980, shortly after settling in Punta Gorda, FL, her dream to pursue a career in fashion became a reality when she started Giuditta's, an upscale women's boutique that was one of the first businesses to open in Fisherman's Village. As a dedicated fashionista, Judy embraced the philosophy that fashion is not only about clothing but is, more importantly, an expression of one's true self. At Giuditta's, she helped her loyal customers look and feel their best for an amazing 43 years.
When not working, Judy's favorite pastime was spending time with her family. She enjoyed cooking, interior design, perusing fashion catalogs, and playing bridge. She also rarely missed an episode of Jeopardy or a Tampa Bay Rays baseball game.
In addition to operating her business and being a loving mother and grandmother, Judy was very active in her community. She was a member of the Tri Kappa Sorority, a member of Charlotte County American Cancer Society 125 Club since its inception, and a loyal supporter of Relay for Life, March of Dimes, American Heart Association, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Judy is preceded in death by her son, Kirt Keesling. She is survived by her sons Kyle Keesling (wife Anne, son Kameron) and Klint Keesling (wife Rachel, children Kole and Kori); her daughter Kara Keesling (husband Trent; children Taryn, Bradyn, Holdyn); Kirt's children Kason, Klayton, Kayla, Jennifer, and Monique; 13 great grandchildren; an adorable great-great granddaughter Layla Mae; and sisters Jan Jefferson and Joy Green (husband Wendell).
A Celebration of Life service to honor Judy's thoughtful, caring soul will be held Friday, July 28th at 6:00pm at Punta Gorda Isles Civic Center, 2001 Schreve St., Punta Gorda, FL. In lieu of flowers, you are invited to make a contribution to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children. Friends may visit online at: www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel.
