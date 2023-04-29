Judith Ann "Judy" Damron

Judith "Judy" Damron, 83, of Punta Gorda, FL, passed away on April 22, 2023, at home, surrounded by her three children.

Judy was born to Otto and Lillian Roehler in Pittsburgh, PA on July 28, 1939, and she grew up in Pendleton, IN. Her childhood was an idyllic time in her life, which she recalled fondly. Her favorite early memories included designing clothes for her paper dolls, slumber parties, sock hops, and cultivating lifelong friendships.


   
