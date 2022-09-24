Judith Ellen Nagy

Judith (Judy) E. Nagy of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away quietly and peacefully on Sunday, August 21, 2022, with family at her side at Port Charlotte Hospice House after a long illness and battling cancer.
Judy was born on October 27, 1941, in South Bend, Ind., and was the only child of Steve and Evelyn Krizman. After graduating from St. Joseph High School, she married Ronald Nagy in October of 1960. After having and raising two sons (Doug and Darrin), Judy attended nursing school in Grand Rapids, Mich., and became a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) and having relocated to Paw Paw, Mich., in 1972, began working at Paw Paw Medical Group, where she would eventually retire from in 1986. At that point, she and Ron relocated to Punta Gorda, Fla., where she resumed her nursing career by working in the office of Dr. Timothy Janz, until her permanent retirement in 1998. After retirement, Judy began volunteering her services for Hospice of Southwest Florida. She was a member of St. Mary Parish in Paw Paw, MI and of St. Charles Borromeo in Port Charlotte, Fla. She also enjoyed watching her grandchildren participate in athletic events and traveling to tournaments across the country.
Judy is survived by her husband (Ronald), sons Douglas (Lisa) Nagy of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Darrin (Michele) Nagy of Scotts, Mich. Also, four grandchildren (Stephen and Scott of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Darrin James II and Loren of Scotts, Mich.); along with many friends and neighbors.
Arrangements for a Catholic Mass and burial service will be handled by Adams Funeral Home in Paw Paw, MI.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society and/or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.
