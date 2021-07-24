Judith McNellis

Judie was a vibrant woman with a beautiful smile who loved life and lived it to its fullest. She was blessed with good health, great friends, and a large, loving family right up until her swift and gentle passing on Sunday, July 18, 2021. She is preceded in death by her mother, Catherine “Kay” Tompkins; and her “Guardian Angel” and grandmother, Nora Stanbridge. She faced her short battle with a terminal illness the same way she faced all challenges – with grit and determination, and of course that smile.
Larry McNellis became the love of her life the day he saw “that pretty girl in the yellow dress.” Fortunately, it was Larry who won the coin toss with his buddy, thereby winning the chance to speak with her. They married soon after in 1961. This 60-year love story created a large and loving family with five children married to remarkable spouses, 15 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. There is no “playbook” on how to build a great family. But, together with her husband, she did it — providing life lessons, lots of laughter, and unforgettable memories as inspiration for Judie’s love to live on. It is her greatest legacy.
Larry and Judie made their first home in a small cape house in Waterbury, Connecticut. However, a trip to Long Beach Island and the “Shannon Bottle” prompted a move to Southington where life-long friends were made, and wonderful memories born: block parties, weekends spent at the Aqua Turf Club, neighborhood trips to Long Beach Island, time spent at Rec. Park, drive-in movies, and so many more.
Judie’s competitive nature and love of sports was inspired early in her life as she would sit on a hill in Pennsylvania to watch the Little League World Series. Her love of sports permeated all aspects of her life. Her family will treasure such memories as Sunday football by the fire with the smell of pork roast in the oven, and laughing as she “wrestled” in the stands watching Larry Jr. on the mats. However, Judie was not content to stay on the sidelines. Her athletic ability would lead her to become an avid bowler, regionally ranked tennis player, and a course champion-level golfer.
The time came for Larry and Judie to move to Heron Creek in Florida to, as Judie would say, “live a constant vacation.” Her last 20 years were spent with her Larry by her side, golfing at the club, laughing with friends “up top,” dinners on the lanai with Pop, watching the sunsets with a glass of wine, and the evening phone calls to her kids. She absolutely loved their time in Heron Creek and was in complete awe of the wonderful friends they had made. She would often express her amazement that God had blessed her with all of this.
Judie has left behind her greatest traits — evidenced in her children: Lisa, her eldest, carries forth Judie’s compassion for and true love of animals; in Laurie, Judie’s strength and intuitiveness is unmistakable; Monica shares Judie’s joyful wit and smile with the world; it is fitting that Larry shares her athleticism as she was always Larry’s “greatest fan;” and Shannon – her “baby girl,” shares all of that wrapped into one, sprinkled with a little extra “zest!”
A celebration of Judie’s well-lived life is to be held in the fall (date TDB). In lieu of flowers please consider a donation, in loving memory of Judie, to the Heron Creek Community Foundation or Tidewell Hospice.
