Judy Ann Goodwin, 71, of North Port, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, surrounded by love at the Tidewell Hospice House in Sarasota, Florida.

She is survived by her children Amy Bernard and Scott Martin, and five grandchildren: Tiana, Lia, Sterling, Jack and Henry.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Tidewell Foundation.

