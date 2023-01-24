Julianne Ida Hollander, 93, a long-time Punta Gorda resident, passed away peacefully Monday, January 2, 2023 with her two loving daughters by her side.
Julianne Ida Stamer was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 30, 1929 to the late Julius and Margaret Stamer. At age five she moved to South Dakota, returning to Chicago when she was ten years old. Julie graduated from William Howard Taft High School, married Robert (Bob) Hollander and worked at Harris Trust Bank in downtown Chicago. She eventually left banking to raise her two daughters, Gail and Laura Hollander. In 1970, Julie and Bob moved to Punta Gorda, Florida where Bob was hired as city manager, 1970-1980.
Julie had a head for numbers and business. In 1980, Julie returned to banking as a teller and was quickly promoted to the position of Mortgage Loan Officer Assistant at the Bank of America, Punta Gorda. Later she left banking to manage a small business in Punta Gorda before scaling down to parttime work as a Hallmark clerk. She also put her business talents to use during her 20 years as treasurer of her condominium association, including managing the books for the two-year reconstruction of Charlevoi in the aftermath of Hurricane Charley.
Julie was an enthusiastic and intrepid traveler her entire life, visiting nearly every one of the lower 48 states, Canada, Colombia, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. She often recounted a happy early memory of traveling by train at age 7 across the U.S. to California. As a young mother, she and Bob converted an old school bus to a camper, boarded it with another family, and set out on a tour of the western U.S. Later, she and Bob packed up their Lincoln Continental, loaded their two daughters (one in diapers), and set off from Chicago on a road trip through Mexico. In her late 60s, she accompanied her daughter on an excursion through the U.K., where she hiked in Snowdonia National Park, enjoyed Shakespeare performed under summer skies, and nearly mastered the London Underground. She remained always up for the next adventure, most recently a planned road trip with her daughters to the Dakotas that was quashed by Covid-19.
Above all, Julie loved to be with people. She continually collected new friends and held them for life. She looked forward to her weekly group lunches with friends and get-togethers at the condo. Everyone she met was drawn in by her energy, warmth, and welcoming nature. Nothing pained her more than having to stay away from her friends at the height of the pandemic. She continued to enjoy life at home regardless, reading contemporary biography and history and puzzling with her daughters. Once vaccinated, she made up for lost time by making regular excursions to the Celtic Ray Irish Pub where she was fondly embraced by friends old and new.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Gail Hollander (Rod Neumann), Laura Hollander Doyle (Kevin), grandson, Matthew Raymond Rebol, and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by Bob Hollander.
A gathering to celebrate Julie's life will be held upstairs at the Celtic Ray Irish Pub on Sunday, February 5, 2023 from 12-3pm. Those wishing to make contributions in her name are asked to consider C.A.R.E., where Julie volunteered, or the Peace River Wildlife Center, Punta Gorda.
