Julianne Ida Hollander

Julianne Ida Hollander, 93, a long-time Punta Gorda resident, passed away peacefully Monday, January 2, 2023 with her two loving daughters by her side.

Julianne Ida Stamer was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 30, 1929 to the late Julius and Margaret Stamer. At age five she moved to South Dakota, returning to Chicago when she was ten years old. Julie graduated from William Howard Taft High School, married Robert (Bob) Hollander and worked at Harris Trust Bank in downtown Chicago. She eventually left banking to raise her two daughters, Gail and Laura Hollander. In 1970, Julie and Bob moved to Punta Gorda, Florida where Bob was hired as city manager, 1970-1980.


