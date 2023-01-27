June B. Toth of Seminole Lakes in Punta Gorda, Fl. Passed away peacefully at her home Sunday evening, January 22, 2023.
June was born in Salamanca, NY on May 29, 1936. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles & Leona Adams, her son Glenn Robert Toth of White, GA. June is survived by her devoted husband, Robert Edward Toth of Punta Gorda, FL; loving Daughter, Linda June (Gregory) Edwards of Punta Gorda, FL; Sister, Gail Pettit of Lockport, NY; Daughter-in-law, Lea Toth of White, GA; and several nieces and nephews.
June graduated from Millard Fillmore Hospital, Buffalo, NY in 1957 as a Registered Nurse, while also attending the University of Buffalo. Each time June and her husband, Bob, was transferred, she would try a different nursing specialty such as; Emergency Room, Industrial, Oxygen Home Health, Insurance Medical Exams and Skilled Care Nursing Home Director of Nursing. June's favorite pastimes through the years were taking courses in artwork, upholstering, interior decorating and gardening. June loved to sew, refinish furniture, and water aerobics. Upon moving to Seminole Lakes in Punta Gorda, June became very active and chaired several committees such as Activities, Telephone Directory, Election, and Water Aerobics. June co-authored a Seminole Lakes Cookbook. June loved the town of Punta Gorda and called her community of Seminole Lakes a hidden treasure with wonderful residents.
A celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at the Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, 9400 Indian Springs Rd, Punta Gorda, Fl. 33950. In lieu of flowers, donate to the Peace River Wildlife Center, 3400 Ponce de Leon Pkwy., Punta Gorda, Fl. 33950.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.