June B. Toth of Seminole Lakes in Punta Gorda, Fl. Passed away peacefully at her home Sunday evening, January 22, 2023.

June was born in Salamanca, NY on May 29, 1936. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles & Leona Adams, her son Glenn Robert Toth of White, GA. June is survived by her devoted husband, Robert Edward Toth of Punta Gorda, FL; loving Daughter, Linda June (Gregory) Edwards of Punta Gorda, FL; Sister, Gail Pettit of Lockport, NY; Daughter-in-law, Lea Toth of White, GA; and several nieces and nephews.


Load entries