June Bruce Stark, 92, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at her residence.

She was born on April 20, 1930, in Wayne County, Illinois to Dorothy Wood Bruce and J Herbert Bruce. She married Dale Stark of Charleston, Illinois and Kalihiwai, Kauai who died in 2007. She graduated Summa Cum Laude at the age of nineteen from Millikin University, Decatur, Illinois and was a member of Phi Kappa Phi, the scholastic honor society. She later received a Master's degree with distinction in English from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois. She retired as an associate professor at the University of Hawaii, Kauai campus. In Illinois she was employed by the Department of Education, Illinois Gifted Program as a director of a service center for Gifted and Talented Youth first in Charleston and then at the University of Illinois in Urbana, Illinois. She authored numerous articles on giftedness and served as a consultant and instructor for teachers in a multi county Illinois area.


