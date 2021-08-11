June Jones of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at the Hospice House, in Port Charlotte, Fla.
She was born Oct. 16, 1933, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Edward and Caroline (nee Hommel) Schauf.
June graduated from Maryland Park High School on June 13, 1951. She was employed by the Central Intelligence Agency and retired in 1988 as a logistics officer after 37 years of dedicated service.
June married Norman Jones in 1954. June loved her family, her church, and sang in the church choir for many years while living in Maryland. Over the years, she, family and friends made many camping trips throughout the United States and Canada. June and Norm retired and moved to Punta Gorda in 1988. After retirement, she and Norm enjoyed boating with the Burnt Store Isles Boat Club, and cruising the Caribbean, Alaska, Hawaii, and Canada. They also made a trip to England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. They made many return trips to visit and reminisce with their family and friends back in Maryland.
She was a member of the Punta Gorda Elks (2606), the Burnt Store Isles Boat Club, the Burnt Store Isles Association, the BSI Mah Jong Group, the First United Methodist Church of Punta Gorda, the United Christian Women, and the Barbara Bryant Circle. She also participated in the Women’s Curves Program.
As a faithful and loving wife and a caring and loving mother and grandmother, June will be dearly missed by her husband of 66 years, Norman Jones; daughter, Cindy (Dave) Vovakes of Aiken, S.C. and Punta Gorda; son, Bruce (Helen) Jones of Westminster, Md.; four grandchildren, Brian (Sarah) Tanner, Bradley (Rachael) Tanner, Alicia Jones, Bill Jones; six great-grandchildren, Jack, Caroline, Nora, Vera, Violet, Natalie; sisters, Virginia Settle, Peggy (Bill) Settle; brother, Dan (Cheri) Schauf; sister-in-law, Judy Schauf; brother- and sister-in-law, George (Sylvia) Bachman. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Edward Schauf and sister, Barbara Calvo.
A Memorial Service in celebration of June’s life will be held in the Sanctuary of the First United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda, FL on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church.
A Committal Service will be held on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 2:30 p.m., at the Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, FL. Friends may visit online at www.kayspongerpg.com to sign the guestbook and to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements are by Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral and Cremation Services.
