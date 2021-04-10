Hodil

June Kress Hodil

6/28/28-11/22/20

Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, June Kress Hodil worked as a medical secretary at Western State Psychiatric Institute, and married LaVerne Hodil 1949. They also lived in Star Lake, New York, and Virginia, Minnesota. She worked 16 years as office manager at Culbert Realty, and for U.S. Steel in Law and Personnel until her 1988 retirement. June held local, regional and state offices in Mrs. Jaycees State Parliamentary, and American Heart Association. She was very active in Sweet Adelines as president, chorus director, and singer in choruses and quartets. She continued to sing in a barbershop quartet following their 1989 move to Englewood, Florida. She also enjoyed fishing, boating, golfing, bowling, and loved to dance and play bingo.

She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Christine, Carol (Fred), Karl (Peggy Rae); grandson, Eric; great-grandson, Sage; and niece, Denise Garcia. June was preceded in death by husband, LaVerne. June said recently that she had enjoyed a good life, and had everything she ever wanted. She lived her life with an open heart and positive attitude, and is truly missed and dearly loved.

