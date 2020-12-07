Karen Burnett
On Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, Karen Burnett (nee Fraunfelter), loving wife and mother passed away at the age of 66, after an extended battle with ovarian cancer.
Karen was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pa., received Bachelor of Arts In Earth Sciences from LaSalle University and Master of Arts in Geology from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa where she taught for a number of years. She worked for the Alabama Geological survey from 1977 to 1994 as a geologist and most recently worked to preserve and restore SW Florida’s natural resources at Earth Balance in North Port.
She moved to Florida in 1994 and married Mike Burnett and they cruised and golfed together through the last 24 years. Karen was passionate about her family, her cats, and the Crimson Tide. She enjoyed observing nature around her whether from home, or on the golf course, or cruising around Mexico. She was a loving wife, a devoted mother and a generous, thoughtful friend.
Karen will be mourned and greatly missed by her husband, Mike, her son, Sean, her brothers, John and Paul, her sister, Linda, her step-brothers and sisters, and her many friends.
Due to the covid pandemic, a celebration of life will be postponed until a later time.
Memorial donations in Karen’s name should be made to the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County, 3519 Drance St, Port Charlotte, FL 33980.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.