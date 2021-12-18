Karen Dee Kieling

Karen, 80, passed to the Lord on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at her residence in Punta Gorda, Fla. She was born in Grand Rapids, Mich., on July 5, 1941. She graduated from Cass Technical HS, Detroit, Mich., Bachelors of Health Education, Capital University, Columbus, Ohio, Physical Therapy Residency, University of Pittsburg, Pa., and Masters in Health Education, Wayne State University, Detroit, Mich.
Karen's Physical Therapy career began with severely handicapped children in Michigan. She moved to the Florida Keys with a Physical Therapy position at Fisherman's Hospital, Marathon. In 2002 she moved to Punta Gorda and worked with home health patients in the Arcadia/Pt Charlotte districts. At retirement age, she continued with home health patient evaluations until she officially retired at the age of 75.
Karen was preceded in death by her father, Otto Carl Merkle, mother, Billie Merkle Smith, and youngest brother, Gary Carl Merkle. She is survived by her brother, Thomas Otto Merkle (Marge), Pt Charlotte, and sister, Marcia Merkle Robinson, Bossier City, La.; two step-siblings, Charles Smith and Carolyn Smith; many nieces and nephews as well as grand nieces and grand nephews, and several cousins.
A memorial service is to be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 10 a.m., Lutheran Church of the Cross, 2300 Luther Road, Port Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Karen's memory can be made to the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County or to St Jude's Children's Hospital.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.