Karen Jean Mercer

Karen Jean Mercer, 72, passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 10th in Port Charlotte, Florida. Karen was born on April 19, 1950, in St. Louis, Missouri to Robert and Norma (Prince) Evans. She graduated from Hazelwood High School in 1968. Shortly thereafter moved to Cape Coral where she met and married her husband Warren D. Mercer in 1983. They moved to New Jersey that same year. She began her career in banking as a stockbroker in the early 80's. Her and Warren relocated back to Englewood, Florida in 1992, Karen worked for Englewood Bank, Bank of Venice, and retired from Capital Bank in 2013.

Karen was a Doe in the Elks club since 1992. She enjoyed travel, fishing, cruising, and an avid shopper! Most importantly, she loved her large family and always made them a priority.


