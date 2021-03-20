Katharina “Katie” Kroos
Katie Kroos, of Englewood, died on March 10, 2021, at the age of 88.
She was born on Jan. 9, 1933, in a settlement of German heritage located in Stanisic, Yugoslavia. Immigrating with her parents and brother to Canada in 1950, she married her adoring husband there in 1959.
She moved to the United States in 1967 with her husband and three children.
Katie was a fabulous cook, avid gardener and master needleworker. She enjoyed playing bridge and participating in her German conversation group. However, her main love was her family—in particular her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Juergen; children, Veronika (David), Hans-Juergen and Elisabeth (Mike); and her beloved grandchildren, Mikey, Katie, Julia, Emily and Nico.
Katie had a kind and gentle heart. We will miss her very much.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.