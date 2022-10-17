ENGLEWOOD - Kathy Perry (born Bierworth) died unexpectedly at HCA Blake Hospital in Bradenton, Fla., on Monday, October 3, 2022.
She leaves behind her husband Donald, her daughters Jill Crovo and Kate Economides and grandchildren Perry Crovo (21), Madison Economides (20), Taylor Economides (20) and Charles Crovo (18). She was preceded in death by her father Sam in 1998 and her mother Helen in 2017.
Kathy was born in Warren, Ohio, moved to Largo, Fla., in 1953 and onto Rockport, Mass., in 1960 where she met her husband and later raised her family. Kathy was a devoted mother, wife and animal lover. Aside from raising her family, Kathy typically took on part time work for small local businesses including a veterinarian where she worked passionately as an assistant. In 1992, Kathy moved back to Florida and resided in Rontonda with her husband. There she enjoyed her church, friends and working at the Sun Porch on Boca Grande. For over a decade Kathy looked forward to attending buying shows for the store in Atlanta, Ga., with her friends and colleagues.
"Kathy was truly one of the most warm, gracious and kind people I have ever met. She was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church who involved herself in many ministries such as the nursery, nursing home and greeting people who came in for the services," Pastor John Boutchia of Calvary Baptist Church in Englewood, FL.
Please join the family on Wednesday, October 9th at 4:00pm at Kays-Ponger Uselton Funeral Homes and Cremation services located at 1935 S. Tamiami Trail in Venice, FL.
In lieu of flowers, the family wish is for contributions in Kathy's honor to be made to Suncoast Humane Society, Englewood, FL.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.