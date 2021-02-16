Katherine Grace Tolla
Katherine Grace Tolla (Mantegna) of Lake Suzy, Florida, passed peacefully in her home on the morning of Feb. 6, 2021, with her loving husband Rocky by her side. She was born in Greenwich, Connecticut, on Dec. 31, 1934, to parents Carmella and Joseph Mantegna. She lived in Greenwich, later moved to Stamford and Norwalk, before moving to Florida in 1995.
Katherine will be remembered for her humility, kindness, and compassionate heart. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Her family and Catholic faith meant the world to her, and were the center of her life. She also had a passion for playing golf, cooking, dancing — especially with her husband — and singing duets with her brother Frankie. She touched the lives of everyone that was fortunate to have met her.
Her surviving family includes Rocky Tolla, her husband of 65 years, her daughter Roxane Angotta and son-in-law Michael of Danbury, Connecticut, her son Mark Tolla of East Haven, Connecticut, along with her grandchildren Dana Angotta, Michael Angotta, Brittany Tolla, and Shelby Tolla.
She was predeceased by her son Ricky Tolla, who she loved with all her heart, her parents Carmella and Joseph, and her siblings Tony, Louie, and Frankie, of whom she was the youngest.
She will always remain in our hearts and never be forgotten. May she rest in the Loving arms of Jesus and His Blessed Mother Mary, until we meet again in heaven.
Funeral mass will be held on Feb. 16, 2021, at St Antonio Church in Port Charlotte, Florida at 1 p.m. Immediately following the service, a private burial will be held in the church memorial garden for family only.
