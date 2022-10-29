Katherine M. Marshall

Katherine M. Marshall, 25, of Port Charlotte, Florida, was born on April 16th, 1997. Her youth was spent participating in athletics and she found a special love for basketball. While her stature was small, her heart was big and she gave everything she had, in everything she did. Her smile was contagious, and she had the ability to make others feel better by just being there. She gravitated to those in need and put others before herself. Her desire to help others steered her to nursing and she graduated with her bachelor's in nursing from the University of North Florida in 2019.

She began her career at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. While she originally felt that Obstetrics was her calling, she joined the transplant unit and discovered her passion for helping her patients begin a new life. Her belief in helping those in need of a transplant led her to become a donor herself so that in her passing, others were saved.


