Katherine M. Marshall, 25, of Port Charlotte, Florida, was born on April 16th, 1997. Her youth was spent participating in athletics and she found a special love for basketball. While her stature was small, her heart was big and she gave everything she had, in everything she did. Her smile was contagious, and she had the ability to make others feel better by just being there. She gravitated to those in need and put others before herself. Her desire to help others steered her to nursing and she graduated with her bachelor's in nursing from the University of North Florida in 2019.
She began her career at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. While she originally felt that Obstetrics was her calling, she joined the transplant unit and discovered her passion for helping her patients begin a new life. Her belief in helping those in need of a transplant led her to become a donor herself so that in her passing, others were saved.
"Some people only walk this earth for a short time. Their departure reminds us that angels are watching over us. On Wednesday, October 19th, 2022, Katherine Mary Marshall gained her wings.
Katherine is survived by her parents, Gary and Elizabeth, sisters Ashley Erickson and Nicole Marshall, and brothers Alex Marshall and Peter Erickson III who preceded her in death, her son Joseph Peter Benedetto and her partner, Gino Benedetto.
Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Fred Lang Foundation in her memory.
A memorial Gathering will be held 5:00-7:00 PM, Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Roberson Funeral Home, Port Charlotte chapel. Memorial mass will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday November 2, 2022 at San Antonio Catholic Church in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.